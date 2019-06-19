RAY, Lillian Ruth Age 81, passed away June 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 26, 1937 in San Marcos, Texas to Otto and Naomi (Sanders) Mutschlechner. Lillian was married to Vernon Ray for over 50 years. She retired after many years from the Austin Independent School District. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Naomi Mutschlechner; husband, Vernon Ray; sister, Pauline Waley; and brothers, Lloyd and Edwin Mutschlechner. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Pamela Dudley and husband David and Paula Rogers; grandchildren, Cody Dudley and wife Caitlin, Dustin Rogers and wife Alicia, Matthew Dudley and fiancé Elizabeth Taylor and Jason Rogers; two great grandsons, Wyatt Dudley and Arthur Rogers and a host of friends. The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX, with funeral services beginning at 2pm. Burial will follow at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations in Lillian's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels Central Texas at www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary