WILLIAMS, Lillie Mae Lillie Mae, affectionately known as Meemaw, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at the age 91. She was born in Selma, Texas, December 22, 1928, to Bruno Zieschang and Ida Tonne Zieschang. She moved to Kempner, Texas in 1935 and attended Binion School. She married James Walker Williams on April 11, 1947 in Lampasas and they moved to Austin immediately after the wedding. She worked in the cafeteria at Reagan High School for 10 years and had been active in the antique and flea market business from 1967 until the time of her passing. She was at the Pirates Den Flea Market starting in 1969 and took over as owner in 1987. She closed the business in 1996 and became a dealer at the Austin Antique Mall. Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, her siblings and great granddaughter, Amie Lynn. She is survived by daughter, Carol (Gary), son Bryan (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Clint (Nina), Casey (Enid), Alicia (Steve), Anna and Zeke; great grandchildren, Aric, Jonah, Jacob, Jason, Henry, Elliott, Joseph, Grace, Zarek and Mackeon; many nieces and nephews and treasured friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home, 607 E. Anderson Lane. Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 5, 2020