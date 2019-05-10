Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle
Lillie Mae Hemphill


Lillie Mae Hemphill Obituary
HEMPHILL, Lillie Mae Lillie Mae Hemphill, 84, of Austin, died Thursday, May 2nd. She was born in Pflugerville, TX on December 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Annie (Wright) and Arch Manor. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, May 11th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 7 PM today. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Her family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019
