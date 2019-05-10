|
|
HEMPHILL, Lillie Mae Lillie Mae Hemphill, 84, of Austin, died Thursday, May 2nd. She was born in Pflugerville, TX on December 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Annie (Wright) and Arch Manor. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, May 11th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 7 PM today. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Her family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2019