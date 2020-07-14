1/1
Lillie Mae MACHICEK
1935 - 2020
MACHICEK, Lillie Mae Lillie Mae Machicek went home to be with the Lord at 3:40 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Lillie touched the lives of, and was loved by, everyone who met her and knew her. Having worked at Wal-Mart for 27 years, she loved talking to her many friends in her check-out line. She will be remembered for her smile, loving personality, her big hugs, homemade kolaches and her loving devotion to her family. Lillie was born to John B. and Mary Okruhlik on March 22, 1935 in Praha, TX. She grew up working hard on the family farm. Lillie became an excellent cook and baker (GREAT kolaches), learning from her mother and grandmother at a very young age. She was a devoted wife to Edward R. Machicek Sr., whom she married on October 17, 1955. Lillie was a loving mother to her three children: Anna Machicek, Henry (Susan) Machicek, and Edward Machicek Jr. While she did not have any grandchildren of her own, she had many 'adopted grandchildren' who ran to her for hugs when they came shopping to Wal-Mart. She was also lovingly called "Mom" by many people who knew her. Visitation will be at 5:00 PM on Friday, July 17th followed by the Praying of the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor, TX. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylor with Father Keith Koehl officiating. Lillie's Funeral Mass will be LIVE streamed on the Providence Funeral Home Facebook page located at: https://www.facebook.com/taylorprovidence/ . Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of a reception, we plan to have a celebration of Lillie's life in the future when the COVID restrictions are lifted. Also, in lieu of flowers, at your preference, you are welcome to donate in Lillie's memory to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Capital Campaign in Taylor TX.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 PM
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
JUL
17
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
Memories & Condolences
50 entries
July 13, 2020
What a sweet person! Lillie had a genuine smile on her face every time I saw her at Walmart. I will miss visiting with her. Rest in peace.
Mary Lou Hyzak
Acquaintance
July 12, 2020
Rest in Heaven Mrs. Lillie. Thank you for your kindness to my daughter as she checked out at your register, you were always very patient with her and you and I would talk about our neighborhood. May God comfort your family.
Brenda Hennington
Neighbor
July 12, 2020
Lillie was such a sweet and special lady who will be missed dearly! She definitely has earned her angel wings. Our sincere condolences to the family and please know she was truly loved by many!
Don and Tamara Bunner
Friend
July 12, 2020
Dear Lillie was truly someone special. She really was an angel on earth. Now, she's an angel in Heaven. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were so blessed to know her and whose hearts were genuinely touched by this special lady. One more warm, tight hug, Lillie.
T Hughes
Acquaintance
July 12, 2020
I was so sad when I heard about ms lilys passing!! I worked 2 years in Taylor Walmart with her and loved every moment!!Fly high lily!!God received and awesome Angel!!
kathy bright
Coworker
July 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal and Larry and family Morris
Friend
July 12, 2020
I was so saddened to learn of Lillies passing. She has always been one of the sweetest people Ive ever known, and she had such a beautiful and uplifting spirit. My deepest sympathy to Anna, Henry, Edward, and family. I will be keeping you all in my prayers.
Ben and Cindy MaCuk
Friend
July 12, 2020
We will miss her so much. Every time I tried to get in her line at Walmart to talk and visit for a few seconds. God bless her and her family I am sad but know she is with the Lord in Heaven.
Sharon Snowden
Friend
July 11, 2020
I will miss seeing her smiling face and talking with her about any and everything while shopping at Walmart ! !! She always made my day!!! She will truly be missed ! !!
Lacie
July 11, 2020
I will miss visiting with her at wal-Mart. She was always cheerful!! And gave the best hugs. RIP Lilllie.
Donna Hesson
Friend
July 11, 2020
Heartfelt prayers & sympathy to her family. Rest In peace.
Bev & Craig Grace
Friend
July 11, 2020
Rest In Peace sweet lady will be missed ❤
Dora Nunez
July 11, 2020
Lillie was a special and kind person. Easy to talk to. I only knew her as a customer at Wal-Mart but I loved going through her line. My mom had passed away over a year ago and I mentioned that to her and she just made me feel so much better. I will alway's remeber that. I pray for her family now. God Bless you and keep your during this time.
Dawn Brown
Friend
July 11, 2020
Lillie was the most amazing human being i have ever met. She brightened my day everytime I saw. Her. God bless her family. She truly will be missed
Carrie Hardison
Friend
July 11, 2020
Rest in Peace
Bill & Bunny Robey
Friend
July 11, 2020
Sympathy to all the family.
Gladiola Kruse
July 11, 2020
She was a very sweet lady. I will miss her when going to Wal-Mart.
Alysha Kruse
Friend
July 11, 2020
I worked with Mrs.Lillie at Walmart for almost 3 years. She was an amazing person. She always had a smile on her face and ALWAYS gave the best hugs. She will be missed by many!! ❤
Briana Oviedo
July 11, 2020
Mrs.Lillie youll never be forgotten. You touched so many. Put so many smiles on faces. You became like family to my family and I. We miss you so much. But I hope youre flying high and have amazing beautiful wings. You deserve them so much. You were an angel here on earth but now you fly high with amazing wings. Youll never be forgotten stories will always be told about you and how amazing you are. I couldnt have asked for a better person to take me under their wing when I first started at Walmart. Your family and friends are in my prayers. We love and miss you mrs Lillie. Fly high and spread them wings!
Ashley Burnett
Friend
July 11, 2020
Another Angel has gained her wings in heaven..... you will be greatly missed but we will see you again one day.... keep smiling.
Sharon Kaye Crabb-Rodriguez
Friend
July 11, 2020
Lillie was such a good friend to us for so many years. She will certainly be missed. Our prayers are with all of you. Wayne and Betty Hubble
Betty HUBBLE
Friend
July 11, 2020
Our prayers, are with you all, during this difficult time. She was a wonderful person, always smiling...
Daniel & Kathy Blaha
July 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a very sweet person. I will miss her at Walmart.
Connie Voigt
Friend
July 11, 2020
I worked with Miss Lillie for 5 years at the Taylor Walmart. She was very helpful when I stared out and through the years she would always so kind to everyone that came through her line. Even when I stopped working there and came in as a customer I would come and say hi to her and talk about what was going in each others lives. She was such a sweet lady and I will miss her very much.
Stacie Nunez
Friend
July 11, 2020
I loved your Mom & visiting with her at Walmart. She will be missed. No one can ever replace her.
Rebecca Sutton
July 11, 2020
She was a kind sweet angel who always keep everyone smiling. She will be missed by everyone.
Algerita Gillum
July 11, 2020
Lillie will be remembered by all who shop at Wal Mart.
Linda Kennedy
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
You will be missed but not forgotten .
.
Vivian Resendez
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
What a gift from Heaven you are, Ms. Lillie. Thank you, dear God! My family and I are blessed to have known you just a bit and to have witnessed your joyful faith, cheerfulness, loveliness and resilience. "Have a good time in Heaven!" says Norah, age 6.
Kate Barta
July 10, 2020
Lillie was such a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. A true pleasure to see. She was always so friendly and loving to all of her customers and Loved her family dearly. It was a honor to have worked with her and know her. She had a heart of Gold and will be missed.
Linda Mcfarlin
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Lillie was a wonderful loving person. My prayers are with her family.
Sandra Lumpkin
Friend
July 10, 2020
Lillie was always a true pleasure to see and talk to. She was always in a good mood and could make anyone smile. She will be missed greatly.
Laura Poldrack
Friend
July 10, 2020
I so enjoyed our many conversations and how sweet you were to my two daughter. You will be so missed.
Michelle and Shannon Newsom
Friend
July 10, 2020
We will miss seeing your smile at Walmart. Prayers to your family.
Rebecca and Douglas Urbanek
Friend
July 10, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your sweet and kind mother. She always has a sweet smile. She will be missed by many.
Anne and Alan Shirocky
Friend
July 10, 2020
I always tried to get in her line at Walmart. What a friendly and caring person. I will miss her.
Connie Seigmund
July 10, 2020
You were such a sweet lady. Always friendly and had a smile on your face. You will be truly missed.
Donna Jarosek
Friend
July 10, 2020
Edward and I were classmates at SSCM catholic school. Mrs. Machicek was such a sweet lady. May she Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family.
Anna Luna Franz
Friend
July 10, 2020
To all the Machicek family,

So sorry to hear of Lillie Mae passing away. She always made you feel welcome at Walmart and always courteous, professional and so friendly! She was a very nice lady. I know they all miss her too! You dont find many like her to wait on you these days!! I know she will be missed by many, but know she made many a friend through her everyday capacity!
My thoughts and prayers go out to all her family and friends!
May She Rest In Peace!!!

In Christian Love,
Helen Urbis
Helen Urbis
Friend
July 10, 2020
Lillie had a heart of gold. She always greeted everyone with a smile and a Hello at Wal-Mart, I loved going to her check-out line because she was the friendliest cashier. Her kindness will always be instilled in our heart's. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and your family during this unfortunate time. Our most sincere condolences to her Family ❤✝
Aaron & Monica Cazalas
Friend
July 10, 2020
Lillie Was LOVED-- Just As SHE LOVED--OTHERS... We WILL MISS Her "Smile" & Her Philosophy on Life... HEAVEN--Shines A Little Brighter Now !!! God Bless Her Family & My Condolences Are Extended To You !!! She IS A Treasured One !!!! :) Dave Mokry
Dave Mokry
July 10, 2020
I didnt know her name but she was such a sweet lady. I always enjoyed talking with her at Wally World. Seems like I just saw her this week or last. She was the greeter that day! Such a trooper! May she RIP until we meet again.
Beth Curik
Friend
July 10, 2020
So sorry for the loss mrs Lillie was a very dear friend of my I have gotten to known her at Walmart during this last past years never once she complained about others she always gave advice and how to make good favored meals when ask how to make she would also reminisce about the old days and we would laugh and say they dont have a clue of what it was like back in those days she will be very missed so much
Reyes Pacheco
Friend
July 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn Mason
Friend
July 10, 2020
I truly believe that she is one of the nicest people I have ever known. I know WALMART will never be the same without her. How can you replace someone like lillie? I will miss her!!! I love her kindness towards people. We should all use Miss Lillie as a good example on how we should live our lives!!!
July 10, 2020
Lillie it was a pleasure to work with you. You were always positive, sweet and kind. I love you always Maggie.
Maggie Davis
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Lillie was a very sweet lady and always had a smile. She made everyone feel special when going though her checkout. She will be greatly missed. RIP Lillie
Diana Oviedo
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of this wonderful hard working Lady! Always smiling and good to talk to! She will be missed by all! God Bless!
Emil & Alice Kasper
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss! Ms. Lillie is not gone, just away! She will live on in all our hearts! God has called Me. Lillie home to be by his side in our Heavenly Home. This sweet Lady had gained her wings! God bless and keep her family and all her friends in this time of sorrow. ✝❤
Cynthia Galbreath
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
So Sorry for your loss
Geraldine Faulkner
