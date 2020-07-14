Mrs.Lillie youll never be forgotten. You touched so many. Put so many smiles on faces. You became like family to my family and I. We miss you so much. But I hope youre flying high and have amazing beautiful wings. You deserve them so much. You were an angel here on earth but now you fly high with amazing wings. Youll never be forgotten stories will always be told about you and how amazing you are. I couldnt have asked for a better person to take me under their wing when I first started at Walmart. Your family and friends are in my prayers. We love and miss you mrs Lillie. Fly high and spread them wings!

Ashley Burnett

Friend