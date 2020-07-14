MACHICEK, Lillie Mae Lillie Mae Machicek went home to be with the Lord at 3:40 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Lillie touched the lives of, and was loved by, everyone who met her and knew her. Having worked at Wal-Mart for 27 years, she loved talking to her many friends in her check-out line. She will be remembered for her smile, loving personality, her big hugs, homemade kolaches and her loving devotion to her family. Lillie was born to John B. and Mary Okruhlik on March 22, 1935 in Praha, TX. She grew up working hard on the family farm. Lillie became an excellent cook and baker (GREAT kolaches), learning from her mother and grandmother at a very young age. She was a devoted wife to Edward R. Machicek Sr., whom she married on October 17, 1955. Lillie was a loving mother to her three children: Anna Machicek, Henry (Susan) Machicek, and Edward Machicek Jr. While she did not have any grandchildren of her own, she had many 'adopted grandchildren' who ran to her for hugs when they came shopping to Wal-Mart. She was also lovingly called "Mom" by many people who knew her. Visitation will be at 5:00 PM on Friday, July 17th followed by the Praying of the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor, TX. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 18th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylor with Father Keith Koehl officiating. Lillie's Funeral Mass will be LIVE streamed on the Providence Funeral Home Facebook page located at: https://www.facebook.com/taylorprovidence/
. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of a reception, we plan to have a celebration of Lillie's life in the future when the COVID restrictions are lifted. Also, in lieu of flowers, at your preference, you are welcome to donate in Lillie's memory to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Capital Campaign in Taylor TX.