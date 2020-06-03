STOKES, Lillie Marie Hocker Lillie Marie Hocker Stokes, 90, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Austin, Texas on November 29, 1929 to Ollie and Bessie Hocker. She had five brothers, Edwin, Neal, Alvin, Leon and Marvin. Marie attended Austin High School and then graduated from Durham Nixon-Clay Business College. Marie worked in several Administrative and Human Resource positions in the oil and gas sector in Houston and Pasadena, Texas and later as an office manager for a local Pasadena dentist. She spent the majority of her life doing what she loved, raising two boys, playing with grandkids, camping with friends and driving the ski boat. In retirement, Marie and Jim built a home in the Cross-House Estates community between Kyle and Wimberly where they lived for over 30 years. They entertained their children, grandchildren, family and friends on many occasions. They enjoyed traveling and visited Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Italy and Germany. A long-time member the of the Church of the Nazarene, she met her husband James T. Stokes at church. After moving to Houston, Texas she attended Park Place Church of the Nazarene and was a founding member of the Broadway Church of the Nazarene. In retirement, Marie and Jim attended the South Austin Church of the Nazarene. Marie is survived by her husband of more than 68 years, James T. Stokes, her son Terry Craig Stokes and wife Carol Ann Davis; her son Warren Dale Stokes and wife Amber Vice; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie Stokes, Lauren Francesca Stokes and Joseph Nathaniel Stokes. She was "Aunt Marie" to 17 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and great nephews.



