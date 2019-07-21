|
SULAK, Lillie (Kallus) Lillie (Kallus) Sulak, 106, of La Grange, TX passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl St., La Grange, TX 78945. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange. Burial will be held following the funeral service at the La Grange City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019