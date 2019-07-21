Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations
208 W. Pearl St.
La Grange, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations
208 W. Pearl St.
La Grange, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
La Grange, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Sulak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie (Kallus) Sulak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie (Kallus) Sulak Obituary
SULAK, Lillie (Kallus) Lillie (Kallus) Sulak, 106, of La Grange, TX passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl St., La Grange, TX 78945. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Grange. Burial will be held following the funeral service at the La Grange City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.