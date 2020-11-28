CROSLIN, Lilly Jo Lilly Jo Croslin passed peacefully in her sleep on November 22, 2020, a gentle departure for patient and loving soul. Lilly Jo was born in Austin, Texas on January 2nd, 1929 and grew up on Kinney Avenue next door to the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) Croslin. With dark blue eyes, brown, curly locks and dimples, she left an indelible impression and after Charlie returned home from the Navy in World War ll, he married her shorty thereafter. Soon they had a son and daughter and the family attended Highland Park Baptist Church for years. Lilly Jo served in the choir and taught Sunday school along with her husband. Lilly Jo was a loving and supportive wife of Charlie and his career while working for the Governor's office under John Connally and various other state departments. She worked herself as an accountant for the Texas Highway department for years. Despite all her talents decorating and creating a warm, beautiful and inspiring home to live in, she will always be admired for her never ending commitment to support her children and grandchildren as if each was the "only one that mattered." She assured that every Christmas holiday was more special and beautiful than the last complete with a legendary lemon meringue pie, that all the grandchildren entered college and that all of her family felt supported and loved. She never let anyone in the family down as they were more important than herself. The charming smile, quick laugh and generosity will never be forgotten. After the early loss of Charlie, she inspired us all with her strength and commitment to family and the joy in life. Lilly Jo is survived by her son, Charles Wilburn Croslin, Jr. and his wife, Peggy and granddaughters, Monica Buskuhl, Amber Croslin and Elissa Croslin. She is also survived by her daughter, Cynthia Baker and her two sons, Sterling and Christian Baker. She adored and is survived as well by her two great grandchildren, Kyla and Graham Buskuhl. Due to the pandemic, a graveside ceremony only will be held at 3pm on Saturday, Nov. 28th at Capital Memorial Park in Pflugerville where Lilly Jo will rest alongside Charlie who also passed away a few days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26th, 1980. It will be a glorious reunion for the couple. "To everything there is a season" Ecclesiastes 3:1-8



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store