Linda Ann Gonzales Horne

Linda Ann Gonzales Horne Obituary
HORNE, Linda Ann Gonzales 1961- 2020 Our beloved Linda Ann Gonzales Horne, age 58, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Pasty Estrada Gonzales, and her brothers, Manuel Estrada, Arthur Gonzales, Carl Gonzales, and David Gonzales. Linda is survived by her son, Blake Horne, and her daughter, Lacey Horne and her fiance, Jackson Hisatake; her beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Madison, Gwyneth, and Maximus Horne; her siblings, Marie Ruiz, Kathy Gonzales Vasquez and her husband, Ralph, Mark Gonzales and his wife, Naomi, Jeff Gonzales and his wife, Kellie, John Gonzales, and Marshall Gonzales, and his wife, Elizabeth; her sisters-in-law, Helen Gonzales and Esther Coronado, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Appointed Pallbearers are Mark Gonzales, Jeff Gonzales, John Gonzales, Brandon Gonzales, Michelle Gonzales and Eva Ruiz. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. Ninth St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Dr. Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 4, 2020
