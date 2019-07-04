KROMPART, Linda Ann 65, passed away at her home in Leander, TX, after a battle with ALS. She was born in Buffalo, NY on April 9, 1954, to Leslie Arnold and Marjorie Conrad Arnold. She married Kevin Krompart on September 28, 1977, in North Tonawanda, NY. After many years with J.C. Penney's she left to care for her three sons. After relocating to Texas, she worked in Child Nutritional Services for Leander ISD. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She volunteered at Reveal Resource Center Food Pantry, crocheted prayer shawls and sewed over 3,000 tote bags for Bags of Hope benefitting New Life Children's Center in Canyon Lake, TX. She was recognized for her charity work by the Leander City Council and was awarded a Distinguished Service Award by the Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Krompart, her children, George and Adrienne Krompart, Charles Krompart and Louis Krompart, one grandchild (Avalon, daughter of George and Adrienne), her mother, Marjorie Arnold, and siblings Cathy Arnold and Greg and Josephine Arnold. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Hill Country Nazarene Church in Cedar Park, TX. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Funeral Home of Cedar Park, TX. In lieu of flowers, Linda had requested donations be made to the ALS Association. A special thanks to the group of women calling themselves "Team Linda" for all the support they gave her and the rest of the family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 4, 2019