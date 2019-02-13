Home

McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Conroe Memorial Park
1600 Porter Road
Conroe, TX

Linda Bridges Obituary
BRIDGES, Linda Linda Bridges, 73, passed away February 10, 2019, with her family by her side in Conroe, TX. A Graveside service will be held, 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Road, Conroe, TX 77301. She was born December 10, 1945, in Conroe, TX. She was a member of the first graduating class of Conroe High School in 1964 and became a teacher for thirty-two years. Linda loved to read and spend time with her grandsons. She is survived by her husband Otis Bridges of 49 years; her son, Brian; step-son, Robert; grandsons, Bailey and Colton; brothers, Jerry Smith and Cary Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Emma, and her grandson, Carson. The service will be officiated by Carey Smith.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 13, 2019
