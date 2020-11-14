VELASQUEZ, Linda Christina Linda Christina Velasquez passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 6, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1964 in Austin, Texas and was the youngest of six children born to Pete and Antonia Velasquez. Linda was their "baby girl". She was born with Downs Syndrome but that didn't hinder her ability to thrive. She attended the Robert E. Lee Little White House School in Austin and later graduated from the Jerry Clifton Special Education School in 1987. She also participated in several Special Olympics
. In 1990 Linda became employed by Goodwill Industries. She took her job seriously and was a devoted employee. Linda worked at Goodwill Industries for 27 years and retired from there in February 2018. Linda loved to dance and was a big fan of Janet Jackson and Selena. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Antonia Velasquez. Linda is survived by her siblings, Anita O'Hora (Jon), Dolores Flores (Sabas), Kathy Casarez (Efrem), Stella Lewis (Chris) and Peter Velasquez (Belinda); Aunt Lupe Teran; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Anita O'Hora, the wonderful folks at Seton Home Health Care (Kristi) and the incredible and caring staff at Seton Compassus; LaKrisha, Annette and Lori (Lo) for their loving care of Linda. Pallbearers: Marc Casarez, Ryan Casarez, Steven Candelas, Rex Mueller, Peter Velasquez, Roy Velasquez III. Honorary pallbearers, Brayden (Little Boy) Casarez Deckard and Madilyn (Little Girl) Casarez. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local Alzheimer's Association
. Visitation 10:00 am 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Scripture Service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com