RANGEL, Linda Faye Our beloved Linda Faye Rangel, age 61, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Polston, Sr. and her sister-in-law, Meleea Polston. She was born in Lakeland, Florida, on November 26, 1958, family moved to Austin, Texas when she was 5, where she would eventually establish her own hair salon. For over two decades she owned and managed her salon before retiring to work side by side with her mother at her salon, Clip'n Curl Beauty Salon. Never would you see Linda happier than when she was helping someone else be their very best self. Linda is survived by her husband of 39 years, Daniel Rangel; her mother, Lillie Polston; her daughters, Blanca Cervantes and her husband, Jerome, Lindsay Rangel and her husband, Nati, and Tessa Rangel and her partner, Steven Raigoza; her beautiful grandchildren, Alexander Rangel, Amelia Rangel and Isabella "Bella" Cervantes; her brothers, Willard C. "Buddy" Polston, Jr. and Jason Polston and his wife, Elizabeth; nieces and nephews, Willard "Trey" Polston III and his wife, Lucy, Ross Polston, Keli Polston-Perez and her husband, Danny, Bailey Polston, and Justus Polston. and many other loving family and a community full of friends. A memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19 pandemic. I cannot find any words to hug you with. She was such a gift and light in my life. I can't help but smile as I cry because she always made me smile. That's in addition to making me feel beautiful. I will always have her in my heart. - Authored by one of her clients, B.C



