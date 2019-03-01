GOLD, Linda Beth Cariker Linda Beth Cariker Gold, 80 years of age, left this world to join her loved ones in Heaven on Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Round Rock under hospice care. Linda was born on September 26, 1938 in Long Branch, Texas, Panola County, to Joe and Janett (Ramsey) Cariker, the second of four children. While still a child, her family moved to Port Neches/Groves, Texas during World War II where her father worked in the shipyards. After the war, the family moved to Round Rock, Texas in 1949 where she entered third grade. Linda worked at Quick Pharmacy while in school and graduated from Round Rock High school in 1956. While working at the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Linda married the love of her life, David E. Gold on November 1, 1958, at First Baptist Church in Round Rock. Linda and David lived in Elgin and Corpus Christi before settling in Round Rock in 1963. They had two sons, David born in 1959, after which she left DPS to stay home and become a mother and housewife, and Mark born in 1962. They built a house in the newly created Egger Acres sub-division and moved there in June of 1964, where she lived out the rest of her days. Linda loved sports and following her sons during their playing days. She went back to work at DPS following her sons graduations and worked there until retiring in 2000. Linda was very sentimental and nostalgic, recounting her memories in East Texas, Groves, and Round Rock. She loved her family, of which she was fiercely loyal, as well as her former classmates and co-workers. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, John Michael Cariker, Jeff Cariker, and Joe E. Cariker, her husband, David E. Gold and son, James David Gold, and grandson Jordan Gold. She is survived by a son, Mark Gold and wife MaryAnn of Round Rock, daughter-in-law Dawn Gold of Verona, Wisconsin, grandsons Michael Gold and wife Melissa of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tyler Gold and fiancé Emily of Verona, Wisconsin, Ethan Gold and wife Bekah of Denton, Texas and Christian Gold of Round Rock as well as numerous family and friends. The family owes more than it can repay to the Cervantez family, namely Angelina Cervantez, Mark's mother-in-law, who stayed at Linda's house and cared for her throughout her ordeal. Also Linda's daughter-in-law MaryAnn who saw to her needs through the hospice administrative procedures and helped her mother care for Linda. Members of the Cervantez family constantly came by to visit Linda and bring her cards and flowers which made her days. The family would also like to thank Ranier Hospice Care for their love and kindness. Family and friends will gather at the Elgin Funeral Home on Friday, March 1st from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Graveside service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 229 Pleasant Grove Loop, Elgin, Saturday March 2nd at 10:00 AM. Arrangements and care are entrusted to: Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary