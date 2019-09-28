Home

Linda H. Cherney Obituary
CHERNEY, Linda H. September 3, 1942 August 29, 2019 Our sister, Linda Hazel Cherney, of Austin passed away on August 29th, 2019. Linda lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She touched many people through her wide variety of interests and commitments. You might have known her as an agnostic AA member, booklover, bee keeper, bird watcher, bus rider, cat lover, elementary school volunteer, friend, avid recycler, neighborhood walker, letter writer, loving daughter, sister, sponsor, stamp collector and wild flower enthusiast. Remembrance service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday September 29th at the 617 Foundation: 617 Clifford Drive, Austin 78748.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019
