Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
HARKEY, Linda Linda Carol Williamson Harkey, 65 years old passed away on October 10th, peacefully in her sleep. Linda was born in Plainview Tx on 7-21-1954 to Bill and Naoma Williamson. She's survived by her husband Gene "Spanky" Harkey of Austin Tx, her kids Eric Snell, wife and kids. Renee' Harkey, husband and kids. Bobbye Hamilton, husband and child. Brother and sister and their families. She is preceded in death by her son, mother and father, sister, and mother in law. Funeral Service will be held at Harrell Funeral Home on Saturday, October19th at 3pm, 4435 Frontier Trail.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019
