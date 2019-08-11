|
STRICKEL, Linda Irene Linda Irene Strickel, 70, of Burnet, Texas, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born to parents Henry Alexander Dixon and Retta Elizabeth Kerns, on June 5, 1949 in Kilgore, Texas. Linda built a career in the Home Building Industry which spanned over 40 years. She was highly active in the Greater Austin Home Builders Association for more than 35 years. Over the past 18 years she worked in the Home Warranty Business and was a top Sales Associate for Centricity (formerly Bonded Builders). Her faith in Christ was very important to her and sustained her throughout her life and illness. She loved her family immensely and was always the event planner and coordinator extraordinaire for family gatherings. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, and had many important friendships (notably her Ya Ya Sisters). She also loved gardening and interior design. In 2018, she built her dream home in Burnet, TX. Linda married Charlie Strickel on October 20, 1984 in Austin, Texas. Together they raised a blended family. Linda's daughters are Lisa Hall, Cindy McKinney (Chad), Liz Knight (Matt), and Charlie's children are Wade Strickel (Connie), Lance Strickel, Pamela Woodcox Jones. Linda is survived by Charlie Strickel (husband), her children, nine grandchildren, Catherine Crowder (sister), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Henry Dixon (father), Retta Dixon (mother), Elsie Ellis (sister). A Celebration of Life and reception is scheduled for Saturday, 8/24/2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Phillips Event Center, 8140 Exchange Dr. Austin, Texas 78754. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Cancer Research or the Greater Austin Home Builders Association College Scholarship fund. To share condolences online, visit https://www.forevermissed.com/linda-strickel/#about
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019