1/1
Linda Jaramillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JARAMILLO, Linda Linda Jaramillo, aged 65, passed away surrounded by her sons, Joe and David, and daughter in law Laurie on August 2, 2020. Linda was born and raised in Austin, TX to Hilario Jaramillo and Connie Rangel. She graduated from McCallum High School in 1974. Linda was a hard working single mother, providing for her two sons was her main priority in life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and those that knew her said she was a young soul. Linda always greeting everyone she met like family. She was loving, caring, had a gentle soul and enjoyed everyone's company. She enjoyed puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and playing bingo. The last five months of her life she was able to spend quality time with her two sons, Joe and David, daughter in law Laurie and her precious grandson Maximus. Linda is survived by her son Joe; son David and his wife Laurie; her grandson Maximus; granddaughter Miranda and her husband Carlos; great grandson Carlos Jr.; great granddaughter Xitlalic; and brother Tony. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gateway Church; 7104 McNeil Drive, Austin, TX 78729. Reception will follow at Moonshine Comfort and Cocktails; 10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin, 78717. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for dry food donations for the church food pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved