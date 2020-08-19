JARAMILLO, Linda Linda Jaramillo, aged 65, passed away surrounded by her sons, Joe and David, and daughter in law Laurie on August 2, 2020. Linda was born and raised in Austin, TX to Hilario Jaramillo and Connie Rangel. She graduated from McCallum High School in 1974. Linda was a hard working single mother, providing for her two sons was her main priority in life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and those that knew her said she was a young soul. Linda always greeting everyone she met like family. She was loving, caring, had a gentle soul and enjoyed everyone's company. She enjoyed puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and playing bingo. The last five months of her life she was able to spend quality time with her two sons, Joe and David, daughter in law Laurie and her precious grandson Maximus. Linda is survived by her son Joe; son David and his wife Laurie; her grandson Maximus; granddaughter Miranda and her husband Carlos; great grandson Carlos Jr.; great granddaughter Xitlalic; and brother Tony. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gateway Church; 7104 McNeil Drive, Austin, TX 78729. Reception will follow at Moonshine Comfort and Cocktails; 10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin, 78717. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for dry food donations for the church food pantry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store