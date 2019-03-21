|
NORS, Linda Josephine Mendez Of Pflugerville, Tx. was born in San Angelo, Texas January 23, 1950. Linda passed away March 13, 2019 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi from medical complications. She was preceded in death by her parents her mother Josefa Godoy Mendez, father Willie B. Mendez. She is survived by her son, Charles Pruitt, her Grandsons, Reese and Parker Pruitt, from Ft. Worth, Tx. and her fiancé Jay Lundgren. Her surviving sisters: Carmen Castillo and Lee, Connie Resas, Dolores Mendez from Austin, Tx and Mary Alice Stitcher from Myrtle Beach S.C.. Her surviving brothers from Austin, Tx Franklin Mendez and Gigi Walter Mendez and Gloria, Willie Mendez and Margarita from Edinburg, Tx.. She had many niece's and nephew's. A Memorial Service will be held at the Gabriel Funeral Home in Georgetown, Tx. On March 23, 2019 at 3:00PM. Located at 393 N. Interstate 35.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019