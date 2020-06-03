KELLY, Linda Linda went home to be with Jesus on May 20, 2020. Linda Kelly was a surprise baby, born the youngest of five in Red Oak Iowa, Autumn 1947. She was already an Aunt at birth as her nephew, Gerry was born seven months prior. In some ways, she was raised closer to her nieces and nephews then to her siblings who were, for the most part, grown. Due to multiple health problems, Linda had a difficult childhood; constantly in and out of hospitals. She did have some bright spots though. She would often reminisce about the fun they had when her brothers' and sister's families would all get together with her parents and she would play with her nieces and nephews who were closer to her in age. As Linda grew up, her health problems diminished and she grew into a very pretty, smart and witty young lady. In the mid 60's Linda met and married a serviceman, Earl Jansen from SAC Headquarters in Omaha, NE. Two children, Michael and Shellei Jansen were born of this union. In the late '70's, Earl and family were transferred to Germany. Linda greatly enjoyed this opportunity to travel to Europe and made many friends. Additionally, she utilized her very sharp mind and easily became fluent in the German language. In the late '70s, Earl got orders to return to the US and was stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base. Upon their return, Earl and Linda amicably split. Linda started a career in Austin's exploding semiconductor industry, working at Motorola, AMD, and Spansion over her career.. Although she had no formal education in this field, she excelled and was well respected in the industry, winning many awards and advancing to the position of Engineering Technician. It was commonly joked that the engineers would come to her for advice when presented with a particularly difficult problem. During this time she also met and married Roger Kelly. One child, Matthew Kelly was born to the couple. Although very good at her job, Linda always maintained that Motherhood was her most important job on earth, and a fabulous job she did. She was the very best mother indeed. A warrior through and through, and I was blessed to have been her child and gifted the job of caring for her over the last two years, during which she valiantly fought cancer. There is nothing I could say here that would adequately describe my love for my mother and how in many ways, she cared for me, even to the end. I additionally need to mention the amazing husband she had to the end. Roger Kelly loved and cared for Linda in every way, garnering my utmost love and respect. Although not my father, he will be cared for as though he were for the remainder of my life. Linda was predeceased by her parents, siblings and her two sons, Michael and Matthew. She is survived by her husband, Roger Kelly, daughter, Shellei Jansen (Becky Clark), granddaughter, Jennifer Younkin, Very close friend, Kim Wood and numerous friends and members of her extended family. A memorial will be held this Saturday at 3:00, Fairview Baptist Church, 5606 South 1st, Austin, TX.



