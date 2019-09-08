|
WITT, Linda Korman Linda, Lee as she preferred to be called, died August 27, 2019 in St. David's emergency room. Lee was born December 13, 1938 in the Bronx, NYC to Gertrude (Brown) and Samuel Korman. She attended PS46, Elizabeth Barrett Browning JHS and the Bronx High School of Science in 1955.She graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, NY on May 30, 1959, followed by marriage to Michael Burwen on June 21, 1959. She would have chosen another date, had she known it was also Richard Nixon's anniversary. The newly weds then moved to Pomona, CA, where Mike worked for Convair and Lee learned to change diapers. In 1965 they moved to Palo Alto, CA, where the children, Marcy and Jill, went to school. Lee worked as a social worker at the Santa Clara County welfare department for two years. Mike opened a business with partners and Lee worked as their unpaid secretary for two years. Lee then went to work for four years at the Stanford University Medical School, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She then went to graduate school and received a Masters Degree. At this point, with one daughter in Junior High and one in High School, she and Mike ended their seventeen year marriage. Lee eventually met Robert Witt and they began dating and vacationing together, with and without their combined five children. Robert's employment, with Lockheed Martin, took him from Silicone Valley to Austin, TX. At that point they married and they moved to Onion Creek. Lee worked for the district attorney's office in Austin for a while and then opened her own counseling office. She retired from that after a few years and then participated in the Onion Creek Club Ladies Association, as president one year, and became an avid bridge player. She loved reading and crossword puzzles. Lee will be missed by all.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019