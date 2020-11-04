LAWRENCE, Linda Lanelle In loving memory of Linda Lanelle Lawrence, 72, who passed away on October 22, 2020, at her home in Round Rock, TX. Linda was a true Austinite born and raised where she attended McCallum High School. Before returning to her home here in Austin, she spent time in the mountains of Colorado and enjoyed the music scene in Tennessee. She is survived by her brother Kirk Lawrence, sister Nancy Schiffer, son Michael John Cox, daughters Michelle Head and Nancy Moore and their families. "May you touch dragonflies and stars, dance with fairies and talk to the moon."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store