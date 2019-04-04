KNOWLTON, Linda Mae Linda Mae Knowlton, much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, went to sleep in Jesus on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Known as "Nin" to her family, Linda was born in Westfield, MA on January 17, 1949. She moved to Texas in 1978, where she worked at Intel Corp. in Austin, and later for Leander ISD, from which she retired as Middle School Attendance Clerk. Linda enjoyed camping, going to the coast, and riding through the Texas hill country. She loved her family, her dogs, and playing golf. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Knowlton of Cedar Park, her son David Knowlton and family of Killeen, her brothers Dave Bosworth of Spokane, WA and Clifford Bosworth of Cedar Park, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews. She will be lovingly remembered for her positive attitude and happy smile, and dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. You are invited to make a donation in her memory to the ( ). Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary