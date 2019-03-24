Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Marie McDaniel Obituary
MCDANIEL, Linda Marie Linda Marie McDaniel, age 71, of Buda, Texas, passed away Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, following a long illness. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Weldon. She is survived by her oldest son, Jason McDaniel and his partner John Vela; youngest son Ryan McDaniel; daughter Allison McDaniel and her husband Ken Marciano; and two grandchildren, Rocco and Bronx Marciano; one sister, Sandra Henson; two brothers, Junior and his wife, Linda Henson, and Wayne and his wife Audrey Henson; and many other beloved relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Cooke-Walden/Forest Oaks Cemetery, 6300 W William Cannon Dr. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.