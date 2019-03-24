|
MCDANIEL, Linda Marie Linda Marie McDaniel, age 71, of Buda, Texas, passed away Wednesday morning, March 20, 2019, following a long illness. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Weldon. She is survived by her oldest son, Jason McDaniel and his partner John Vela; youngest son Ryan McDaniel; daughter Allison McDaniel and her husband Ken Marciano; and two grandchildren, Rocco and Bronx Marciano; one sister, Sandra Henson; two brothers, Junior and his wife, Linda Henson, and Wayne and his wife Audrey Henson; and many other beloved relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Cooke-Walden/Forest Oaks Cemetery, 6300 W William Cannon Dr. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019