|
|
NANCE, Linda Sue Linda Sue Nance, 71, of Bastrop, Texas, died at her home on Saturday, November 23, 2019, of complications from lung cancer. Linda was born on January 26, 1948 in Austin, Texas, the youngest of six children. After having lived next door to each other as kids, Linda married Earnest Nance on December 23, 1965. Her family meant everything to her, and more weekends than not, she could be found hosting some contingent of her family and sharing a home-cooked meal with them. An avid crocheter, Linda loved to make blankets, shawls, scarves, and more for those she loved. Even if she was sitting still, her hands were not. She ran her household by her favorite mantra: If mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy! With Ernie by her side, she loved to visit Las Vegas. They would go every year for their anniversary. They also had a shared love of Elvis Presley, and for their 50th anniversary, they renewed their vows with Elvis presiding. She passed that love down to her children and grandchildren. Linda will be deeply missed and survived by her husband, Earnest Nance; children, Mychelle (Nance) Jackson and Dennis Nance, and son-in-law, Kenneth Jackson; grandchildren, Darla (Jackson) Barar and Jeffrey Jackson, grandson-in-law, Peter, and granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Noah; and her sisters-in-law and their husbands whom she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Bennette, her sister, Violet, and her great-granddaughter, Catherine. Everyone who knew and loved Linda will forever remember her tenacity, wit, uniqueness, and fierce love for her people. Services were held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Bastrop. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Linda's name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 30, 2019