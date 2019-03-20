|
SCHULTZ, Linda Kolb Linda Kolb Schultz, age 72, died on March 18 in Austin, surrounded by family. She was born in San Angelo on October 2, 1946 to Peggy and Richard Kolb. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for 50 years. She sang in the choir and worked with youth. Her passions were sewing, painting and rock collecting. She was also an excellent writer. Her family was everything to her, including the love of her life, Eric Schultz. There will be a memorial service for Linda at Woodlawn Baptist Church (4600 Manchaca Rd) at 2 pm on Friday, March 22nd. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 20, 2019