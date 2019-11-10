Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
St. Mary's Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Williams


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Linda Ann Linda Ann Williams, 75, of Pflugerville, died Tuesday, November 5th. She was born in Pflugerville, TX on September 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Fannie Mae (Tyson) and George Washington Caldwell, Jr. Linda was the wife of Dewey Alester Williams Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM on Tuesday, November 12th at St. Mary's Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 1PM to 4PM on Monday, November 11th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -