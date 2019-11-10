|
|
WILLIAMS, Linda Ann Linda Ann Williams, 75, of Pflugerville, died Tuesday, November 5th. She was born in Pflugerville, TX on September 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Fannie Mae (Tyson) and George Washington Caldwell, Jr. Linda was the wife of Dewey Alester Williams Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM on Tuesday, November 12th at St. Mary's Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 1PM to 4PM on Monday, November 11th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019