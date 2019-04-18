Services Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail Austin , TX 78745 (512) 443-1366 Resources More Obituaries for Lisa Haffelder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lisa Haffelder

Obituary Condolences Flowers HAFFELDER, Lisa Lisa Haffelder of Austin, Texas passed away in the early morning hours of April 7, 2019, at the age of 53. In the blink of an eye the sweetest and kindest person that family and friends have ever known was called by our Heavenly Father to her eternal resting place. Her beloved four-legged companions Honee and Will met her at the Rainbow Bridge where they all crossed together into their eternal reward. Her passing was unexpected and has left family and friends deeply saddened and in disbelief. Lisa Haffelder was born on November 23, 1965 to Donn (Donnie) and Detta Gibson Haffelder of Austin, Texas. She attended school in Austin, until moving with her family to Manchaca where she attended Jack C. Hays High School, graduating in 1984. Lisa attended cosmetology school and upon graduation, began a very successful career as a hairdresser at A Cut Above the Rest Hair Salon in Austin. Lisa's amazing talents and finesse made her a premier hair dresser of the time. Lisa went on to work at the Texas Apartment Association, the Bullock Texas State History Museum, Texas Capitol Visitors Center, and the Texas Senate. She received an Associate Degree of Arts in graphic design at Austin Community College. Lisa will always be known for her contagious smile and good will to all. Her quick wit and humor were matched only by few, and she always kept people laughing. She was never too busy to make someone feel great about themselves or to be there for family and friends in their time of need. She lived her life everyday as a true Christian does by showing love and compassion for all people, no matter who they were. She regularly volunteered with Meals on Wheels for the Texas Senate Chapter and hosted haircuts and lunch for the residents of Safe Place. Lisa was a very talented artist and was happiest when painting, drawing, or doing anything that sparked her creative mind. Her love of the fine arts started at an early age at the Annette Duvall Dance Studio, where she learned ballet, tap dancing, and tumbling. Lisa is survived by her parents Donn (Donnie) and Detta Gibson Haffelder; her brother David Haffelder and fiancé Amy Rae Hilton; nephews Austin Donalson, Dylan Haffelder, Drew Hilton and Cameron Hilton; great-nephew Marshall Donalson; and friend and former sister-in-law Brandi. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly. Lisa is survived by her loving soulmate, best friend, and boyfriend Josh Ramos of Bastrop. Lisa was the happiest she has ever been in her life while side by side with Josh. The two shared an unconditional love that many only dream about. The huge void she has left behind can only be filled with precious memories of the laughter, friendship, and love we all experienced with her. Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents Bunny and Odessa Gibson, Tommie and Elizabeth Haffelder, and Frank and Dixie Hemphill. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and prayers. If you wish to honor Lisa's love of animals, you may consider making a charitable contribution in her name to the Austin Humane Society. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries