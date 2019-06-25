|
|
HAFFELDER, Lisa Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering for Lisa Haffelder of Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 AM at Harrell Funeral Home, in Kyle, Texas located at 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640. Casual attire. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Lisa's family on her On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019