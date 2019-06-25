Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Haffelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Haffelder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Haffelder Obituary
HAFFELDER, Lisa Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering for Lisa Haffelder of Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 AM at Harrell Funeral Home, in Kyle, Texas located at 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640. Casual attire. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Lisa's family on her On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now