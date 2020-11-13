JOHNSON, Lisa Marie Born in Dandenong, Australia, a suburb of Melbourne, to James and Roslyn (Sue) Johnson on October 27th, 1964. Following her education in Warragul, Victoria, Lisa completed studies to become a CPA and headed to Palo Alto, California in the early '90s while working for Hewlett-Packard. She married Greg Swartz on June 1, 1996 and they headed to Round Rock in 1998. She began working for DHI Mortgage in 2003 as a Help Desk Manager and was currently an IT Product Manager. Lisa was an avid lover of nature. Plants and animals occupied a great deal of her personal time. She had a "never leave an animal behind" mindset and would not think twice about blocking traffic if she saw an animal in danger or distress. Many of those animals would be brought home to be nursed to health until their owner could be found, or if that was unsuccessful, become part of the family. Lisa's favorite hobby was sewing, with much of that effort going into quilting. She was fascinated by the beauty, intricate detail, and history in every quilt she saw. Lisa is survived by her husband Greg, father James, father-in-law Dave, brothers James Jr. and wife Carol, Darren and wife Cilla, sister Megan and husband Rohan, sister-in-law Liesl, nieces and nephews Sydney, Chloe, Ciara, Finlay, Noah, Hunter, Isabella, Charlotte, and Oliver. Lisa was actively donating to many charities. A few of those were Special Olympics
, Save the Children, and Doctors Without Borders
. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of the above-mentioned charities would honor her memory. A memorial service will be held at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.