CARTER, Lise Lise Marie Hélène Simone Langevin Carter, 79, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, in St. Charles, Illinois. She was born on September 16, 1939, in Coteau du Lac, Québec, Canada, to Victor and Simone Langevin. Lise was a proud nursing graduate of L'École des Infirmieres and Université de Montréal in 1967 before she became a Flying Officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. She worked for the Red Cross for the Youth, Hotel Dieu, and Lake Shore General Hospital in Montreal. Lise lead a full and adventurous life as her nursing degree took her around the world and back. She moved to Senegal, Africa, as a Supervisor of the Nutrition Education Program for Catholic Relief Services from 1968-1970 before she returned following a brief illness to work with the Victoria Order of Nurses. It was then she met her beloved husband, Meril, and they were married in Washington, D.C. in 1971. Upon returning to Tunisia, Africa, they had their only child, Michelle Langevin Carter. Meril, Lise, and Michelle moved to Austin, Texas, in 1975. Lise was always actively involved in the Austin community. Whether it was volunteering at her daughter's schools, Seton Hospital, Ballet Austin (volunteer of the year 1985), the Paramount, the PAC or Long Center, she always made time for others in our community. More importantly, she was an incredible entertainer, chef, and friend. She loved her Travis Country neighbors, gourmet club, French club, and her bridge club of more than forty years! Lise was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Simone (Léger) Langevin, her husband Meril Carter, and her nephew Marc-André Langevin. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Carter; grandchildren Meryl Rose and Jeremy Carter Kaplan all of St. Charles, IL; brothers Jacques and Michel Langevin; her nieces Nathalie and Sophie Langevin; her nephew Frederick Langevin; as well as numerous dear family members all from Québec. She was well loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Memorial services will be held Friday, May 24th, at 2:30 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX. On-line guest registry at https://www.wcfish.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Memory of Lise Carter to the (https://alz.org) or a charity of your choosing.