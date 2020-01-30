|
|
TROELTZSCH, Lloyd A. Lloyd was born on February 27th, 1932 to Nellie and Julius Troeltzsch in Peoria, Illinois. He went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19th, 2020. He attended the University of Colorado. Within three days he graduated with a Chemical Engineering Degree, was Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army, and married Dorothy E. Buck on June 6th, 1954. They were married for over 59 years until she proceeded him in death on March 3rd, 2013. In 1954 he went to work in Texas City, Texas for Monsanto Company. He then went on active duty serving in Alabama, Chicago, and Denver from 1955 to 1957. He then went to work for 3M Corporation in 1957, where he became the Director of the "Magnetic Tape" Division. After 35 years, he retired from 3M, then he and Dorothy moved to Austin, Texas. He leaves behind three children, Leslie (Carl) Everhart of Westminster, Colorado; Jeff (Ellen) Troeltzsch of Oriental, North Carolina; and Sarah (Bill) Kuchma of New Florence, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his brother Robert Troeltzsch of Boulder, Colorado. Golf, skiing, singing, and tennis were just four of his passions. He served fifteen years as a Planning Commissioner for the Hills of Lakeway, Texas. He served on the Chemical Engineer Department Advisory Board at CU for four years. Lloyd moved to Westminster in 2015 to be closer to family, living at Keystone at Legacy Ridge Retirement Home. He will be greatly missed. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan's Purse or The Salvation Army.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020