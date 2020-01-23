|
GAEDKE, Lloyd Walter 73, of Rowlett Texas, passed away on December 22, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 11, 1946. Lloyd graduated from North Texas State University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was married to Joan Agnes Fraser on November 29, 1968 and was married for 51 years. Lloyd had a career in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing for Nuclear Medical Laboratories, Beckton Dickinson, and Roche Molecular Solutions. He was a member of Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and had a passion for bicycling and cooking on the Big Green Egg for charitable organizations. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lillie & Water Gaedke, and his parents Alton & Velma Gaedke. He was survived by his son and daughter in-law Tobin & Gail Gaedke, his sister and brother in-law, his grandchildren Madeline & Alexander Gaedke, his nephew Chad Castleberry and wife Mindy, his niece Denise Duffrain and her husband Larry, one great niece and three great nephews. The funeral will be held on January 25, 2020 at Sparkman-Hillcrest funeral home in Dallas Texas. Visitation will begin at 10 am, the funeral service will be at noon, and a reception will follow at 1 pm. Lloyd served honorably in the Army from 1968 to 1971. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received a Bronze Star.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 23, 2020