SOLOMON, Logan Bailey Logan Bailey Solomon passed-away on October 23, 2020 at her home in Austin, Tx. She was born on May 28, 1997 in Kopperl, Texas, the youngest daughter of Dean Solomon and Andrea Tovar Solomon (deceased). After completing her primary and secondary education, Logan entered Austin Community College where she was one of only a handful of students who were invited to take part in a pilot Accelerated Network Certification program. Logan grew into a beautiful young woman with a caring heart, a plethora of quirky interests, and an indomitable spirit. After meeting Glen Sanders, a slow mutual understanding evolved into a deep a connection and later into love and a proposal. Together they enjoyed going to the ranch, attending concerts, short trips, and UT football games. Shy, quiet, and quirky; Logan brightened the world with her smile, art, free spirit and love for family, friends, and animals (especially her horses). Her light will shine brightly in our hearts and memories every time we think of her. Logan was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Tovar Solomon (2008); her grandfather, Preston Durrell Solomon (2005); and grandparents John and Bobby Tovar (2008). She is survived by her fiancé, Glen Sanders, Jr.; father Dean Solomon; sister Sabrina Solomon, niece Andrea and nephew Atreyu; brother Nicholas Olson; Grandmother Vicki Connally; Uncle Billy Solomon and cousins Blade and Jade Solomon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on November 21, 2020 at the historic Oden Chapel and Cemetery, 2015 Somervell County Road outside of Glen Rose, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) or Plant a Tree Foundation.