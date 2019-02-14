KRAFT, Lois Catherine Garland Lois Catherine Garland Kraft (87) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 22, 2019, at Hospice Austin Christopher House in Austin, Texas. Lois was born to Bernard and Claire Garland on November 29, 1931, in Maspeth, Long Island, New York. During her senior year of high school her family moved to Deming, New Mexico. When her mother asked the dashing young man working in her yard to take her daughter to a dance, Lois met the love of her life, Vern Kraft. Lois and Vern married on July 3, 1958, and later moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, with their six children. Lois enjoyed working at New Mexico State University for 25 years while Vern worked at the John Deere Implement Company. After they retired they moved to Smithville, Texas, near some of their children. Lois took art lessons as a young girl and had quite a talent for drawing and oil painting; so much so that even her 'doodlings' were often sought after by others. She was an avid reader and her love of books and knowledge was passed on to all her children. Along with camping, traveling, cross-stitch and other crafts, her greatest enjoyment was doing anything with Vern. Lois looked upon her children's' accomplishments with great pride, having taught them early in life that they could achieve anything they set their mind to. She cherished the time she spent with her kids and grandkids watching them grow, always having a quick smile, a funny story, and bits of great wisdom to share with each one. Lois is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lavern John Kraft, and their children Steve (Dedra Benge) of Las Cruces, NM; Richard (Nelda Holder) of Cedar Creek, TX; Melinda (Thomas Brown) of Lincoln, TX; Kathy (Douglas Haycock) of Sedalia, CO, and Karen (Tim Dalton) of Hewitt, NJ. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Curtis. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Austin, RE: Christopher House, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Austin, Texas 78759. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary