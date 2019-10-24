|
SCHINDLER, Lois Charlene Lois Charlene (Winterborne) Schindler, age 86, passed away October 21, 2019 in Houston, TX. Lois was born on November 9, 1932 in San Antonio, TX to Charles and Eleanor Winterborne. She married the love of her life, Fred A. Schindler, Jr., in 1951 and they were happily married for 62 years until Fred's death in 2013. Lois and Fred both grew up in San Antonio and first met while in high school, with Lois at St. Mary's High School and Fred at Central Catholic High School. They both were presidents of their respective senior classes, and both were smitten with each other after a chance first meeting in downtown San Antonio. Fred enlisted in the Air Force for service in the Korean War in late 1950 and they married before he deployed to Korea. Fred returned from Korea in July 1953, and Lois and Fred started their family with the birth of their oldest child, Fred A. Schindler III in 1954 in Michigan. Lois and Fred returned to Texas from Michigan upon Fred's discharge from the Air Force in 1954 and they continued to build their lives and grow their family, with the births of Susan, Charlie, Beth, John and Christine over the next twelve years. While Fred earned his Architectural Engineering degree from the University of Texas at Austin and began a long career at the Texas Highway Department, Lois was a stay-at-home mother until the youngest of their children, Christine, grew old enough for Lois to start a career with the Texas Department of Health. Lois and Fred made many friends in Austin during their many years on Delwood Drive and from their many active years with Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Fred retired at the age of 56, and Lois continued her career for several years thereafter while Fred built their retirement home on a 10-acre property in Dripping Springs, TX. Lois and Fred enjoyed traveling together in the United States and abroad. They vacationed with their kids in travel campers in the mountains and at beaches while the kids were young, and traveled extensively throughout the United States in a succession of much-loved RVs once the kids had left the nest. Their travels abroad included trips to Europe to trace ancestry, trips to Southeast Asia and China, and a memorable trip across Australia. Lois was much loved by her family and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Lois was beautiful and strong-willed and had a take-care-of-business personality that she passed on to her daughters and granddaughters. It was always a sight to behold when these three generations of powerful women would get together for family events or other activities. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; sister, Barbara Winterborne Lamm; and son, John. She is survived by children, Fred, Susan (Stephen) Davis, Charlie (Lana), Beth (Kevin) Smith, and Christine (Shane) Simons; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin, TX. Lois will be interred next to Fred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in San Antonio, TX at a service with the family at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019