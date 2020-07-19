PALFREY, Lois Evelyn Lois Evelyn Palfrey, age 95, passed away July 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Palfrey McKee (Darwin), and Vanessa Palfrey Tisdale (Dawn), and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation at King-Tears Chapel, 1300 E. 12th St. Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4-7. Funeral service at noon on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1164 San Bernard. Details and the link to the livestream of the service will be at https://www.king-tearsmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Lois's favorite charity--Wesley United Methodist Church 55 Plus Ministry.