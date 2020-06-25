JOYNER, Lois Marie "Ree" Lois Joyner, 65, of Austin died Monday, June 22nd She was born in Austin, TX on June 13, 1955, a daughter of the late Laverne (Hardin) and Maurice Joyner, Jr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12 Noon (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/loisjoyner) Monday, June 29th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-5PM on Sunday, June 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 25, 2020.