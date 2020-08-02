VILLASEÑOR, Lois P. Our founder and matriarch, Mrs. Lois P. Villaseñor, age 87, resident of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Villasenor, Sr., her parents, Melquirez and Manuela Pena; her grandson, Alfred Douglas Dye; sisters, Matilda and Suzie; brother, Julian Pena; son-in-law, Donald Burrisk; sisters-in-law, Rosie V. Noguera, Esther "Bunny" Purvis, Christine Villaseñor, and brothers-in-law, Manuel Villaseñor, Johnny Villaseñor, Julius Steve Villaseñor, Joe Carlos Villaseñor, Sebastian Noguera, and Burl Purvis and by her nephew, Gilbert Villasenor, Jr. Lois was born in Cuero, Texas, from humble beginnings, but strived to leave her mark on the world. Lois was a dedicated funeral director for over 40 years, tirelessly serving the East Austin Community. She was full of tenacity, vigor, and a sense of service to her community. Having guided and mentored many young funeral directors toward the professional excellence that is still present today, her legacy of dedication in serving families will carry long into the future. When out on funeral services, you would see her beautifully dressed, the epitome of style. A consummate professional, she was a force of nature with the center of her life being Mission Funeral Home and her family. Lois was a trailblazer, truly unique, and a leader. She had high expectations for her businesses and served her community with empathy, compassion, and kindness. Lois believed that she and her staff should always provide exceptional service to the many families they served. She knew that families placed their trust in her and Mission Funeral Homethat is why she always strived to provide exceptional professional services, and would always treat families with reverence and respect. She felt in her heart, that every life should be noted and cherished. Lois and her husband, Charles L. Villasenor, moved from Houston to Austin more than 60 years ago to begin serving East Austin's Hispanic community. Together, they saw that there was a need in funeral services available to the families of East Austin and did everything in their power to provide compassionate; dignified services to all families. Lois knew this profession was very demanding, but those demands are what kept her going, kept her strong and kept her striving to give all she could to her community. She believed in giving from your heart and your hands. To be a guiding light to those families during their darkest hours, to offer comfort, a kind word, or to simply stop and listen to a story about the recently departed. She always made everyone feel at home and cared for when they walked through the doors of Mission Funeral Home. She was a pioneer in her field. In 1961, Lois was one of only a handful of women who graduated from Commonwealth Mortuary College. During that time, it was a huge accomplishment for a woman, much less a minority woman, to become a funeral director. That was the beginning of a career full of tireless dedication, strength, and determination. As a petite Hispanic woman, she had to work three times as hard as anyone to show her skill and to command the respect she deserved. She was the First Hispanic woman to serve on the Texas Funeral Service Commission as a 1989 appointee of Gov. Bill Clements. She served six years and was then asked to serve as the Commission's Interim Director. In 2004 the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored her as Businesswoman of the year. She was named as one of Austin's Outstanding Professional Women in 1978. Lois was a Travis County Grand Juror from 1963-1978, served on the Travis County Grand Jury Board, Commission of Urban Renewal, Member of the Red Cross Chapter, Ladies of Charity, Catholic Daughters, Cursillistas, Lulac Council No. 7 (held office of President, Vice President, and Treasurer), and Bishop John McCarthys Diocesan Forum. Lois was a proud member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church throughout her life in Austin, Texas. Lois was an artist she loved to paint and to take day trips to San Antonio to spend time in the Market Square listening to Mariachi Music. A woman with a sense of adventure, she even learned to fly a plane. Lois is survived by her loving children, son, Charles L. Villaseñor II; daughters, Rebecca Villaseñor Burrisk and Melissa Villaseñor-Dye; two grandsons, Charles Douglas Dye and Spencer Keith Dye; brother, Adam Pena; nephews, Kenneth Villaseñor, Johnny Villaseñor, Steve Villaseñor; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Lois will be greatly missed, but her legacy continues to live on in Mission Funeral Home. She can be proud that Mission Funeral Home continues to grow and serve the Austin community. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Lois P. Villaseñor, to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. Lie in State will be held from 11:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Additional Lie in State will be held from 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 E. 9th St, Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St., Austin, Texas.