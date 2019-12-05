|
JOHNSON, Lois Roberta Born on October 10, 1916 in Coffeyville Kansas, died peacefully in the early hours of November 23rd, 2019 in her nursing home in Bee Cave, Texas. She was 103 years hold when she drew her final breath and released her spirit to her God. Lois completed her education in her home state of Kansas where she married her beloved husband, Charles Francis Johnson in 1940. With the war on, this young couple soon found themselves assigned by the Navy to duty in Virginia and later California. They fell in love with life in the Golden State, and after Charles was discharged, moved to Southern California. There Lois remained in California until about a year after Charles' death in 2003. She then lived briefly in Bella Vista, Arkansas before moving to Austin, Texas where she spent her final decade. Along the way Lois led a remarkable life. She bore three sons, was involved in her Methodist churches until she was no longer able, and led an active social life. She visited most of the continents, rafted all the major western rivers, and loved adventures. In her 50s, Lois returned to school to train as a nurse and continued working until she was nearly 80. Having learnt the lessons of self-sufficiency as a depression era child in Kansas, she knitted and made many of her own clothes and those of her sons, canned fruits and preserves each summer, and tended a beautiful garden in the unforgiving rocky soil of Tujunga, California. Of her three sons, Stephen Thomas Johnson, Terrence Martin Johnson, and Allan Michael Johnson, she is survived by Stephen and Allan (Michael). From Stephen's branch of the family tree Lois is also survived by one grandson, Tyler Flint Johnson, his wife, Amber Schwaiger Johnson and great grandson, Riley Xavier Johnson. From Michael's side, Lois leaves step grandchildren and children of Michael's wife, Mary Elizabeth Ober, Sten Erik Sandgren and Sarah Elizabeth Jusiewicz, their spouses, Elizabeth and Jonathan respectively, and step great grand daughter, Julia Mae Jusiewicz.. As Lois requested, her remains will be cremated and spread, along with those of Charles. A memorial service will be held but the particulars are yet to be determined. Gifts of remembrance in leu of flowers may be made to Heifer International.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019