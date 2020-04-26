|
THOMAS, Lois E. Lois E. Thomas (née Merchant), 89, passed away on April 16, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. She was born in Springfield, MA to Henry Merchant and Elinor (Jocelyn) Merchant, also of Springfield, MA. On March 31, 1951, she married the love of her life, Harold L. Thomas, Jr. also of Springfield, and now is re-united with him to continue their journey. In 1953, Lois and Harold followed his parents to Miami, FL, where they raised five children. In 1989, after retiring, Lois and Harold moved to the Garden Grove Oaks community in Winter Haven, FL, where they enjoyed many happy years of friendship and fellowship. Harold was her light and her life, and when he passed away in 2012, Lois moved to Austin, TX to be near family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, her sister Jean Small, and brother Donald Merchant. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Harold L. Thomas, III and wife Catherine of Ocala, FL, Keith A. Thomas and wife Jacqueline of Lancaster, CA, Teresa M. Thomas and husband George McElvain II of Austin, TX, James C. Thomas and wife Toni, of North Augusta, SC, and Richard J. Thomas of Port St. Lucie, FL, 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Mrs. Lydia Whitcomb of Marlboro, MA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral mass is tentatively scheduled for August 7th, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Austin, TX, followed by inurnment at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , , or the . https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/lois-thomas-9136139
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020