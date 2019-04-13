PURYEAR, Lois Virginia Eckols Lois Puryear, loving, caring and always giving "Grammy", passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Lois was born in Driftwood, Texas on September 26, 1921. Lois was a devoted and dedicated wife to her husband for 67 years. They were married on October 28, 1942, and up until his death on April 4, 2010. Lois retired from AISD where she served as secretary at Becker Elementary for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Puryear, daughter Virginia Puryear, three brothers, two sisters, and great grandson Brock Fleming. She is survived by three sons...Jack and his wife Carolyn, David and his wife Allison, and Charles and his fiance Rhonda. In addition, Lois is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 pm- 8 pm Sunday, April 14 at Harrell's Funeral Home at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, April 15, at Driftwood United Methodist Church, Driftwood, Texas. Burial will follow at Driftwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Geoffrey Puryear, David A. Puryear, Michael Raven, James Fleming, and great grandsons Reggie Thomas Deleon and Colbe Deleon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Robbins, Greg Dunlap and Gary Chmler. The family would like to thank Mahogany Brown and outstanding caregivers Sandra Davis and Brenda McKinney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Driftwood Methodist Church. II Timothy 4:7..."I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com . Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary