LISENBEE, Lonnie On Monday, May 18, 2020 Lonnie Earl Lisenbee Jr. passed away at the age of 55 in Austin, Texas due to complications following cardiac arrest. He didn't like to brag, but Lonnie was born in Odessa, Texas where he survived growing up as the baby with seven older sisters. After a brief stint working with his dad on the oil rig, he left West Texas for Austin and started working banquets at the Marriott. This eventually led to him transferring to Salt Lake City and San Francisco, making many dear friends along the way. In 1995 he found Tod Francis on the doorstep two doors down from his apartment, and two months later they started what would grow into a 25-year relationship. They finally each put a ring on it and married in 2016. A man of many hobbies, Lonnie's pursuits over the years included figure skating, scootering on his Piaggio BV 350, tennis, and stargazing. He just started teaching himself watercolor painting once the quarantine began. He enjoyed traveling and had a particular love for the Netherlands, which he had the pleasure of visiting twice. Lonnie was passionate about work, where he always gave 100% and brought joy to every job he had. Since 2006 he worked for The University of Texas at Austin in business and faculty affairs. He also cared deeply for his very large, loving family. He is preceded in death by father Lonnie, mother Mary Lee, and sisters Mary Brown and Iva Joyce Halfacre. He is survived by his husband Tod Francis, sisters Linda Sanders, Pat Phillips, Deanna Parrack, Kathy Lisenbee, and LuAn Lisenbee, brother-in-law Ernie Phillips, and many, many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and even great-great nieces and nephews. Once it's safe to gather, a memorial service will be planned. For now, those who would like to can make a gift in his memory to feedingamerica.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020