MCDAVID, Lorene Jo Flynn Lorene Jo Flynn McDavid, lovingly known as Mama Jo, passed away April 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas at her home. She was born in Marques, Texas, Leon County on July 21, 1922 to William Elias Pratt Flynn and Mary Ella Carrington Flynn. Following her graduation from Marquez High School at the top of her class, she graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Business Administration and was a manager of the Liquidation Division for the State Insurance Board. She attended University Avenue Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ella Carrington Flynn Jones, Mary Margaret Flynn Eason Pardue and William Cameron Flynn; husband, Richard Glen McDavid; son, Fredrick Cameron McDavid. Lorene Jo is survived by her children, Mary Sue McGhee Page, Richard Glen McDavid (Pam), Terrell Franklin McDavid (Phoebe); grandchildren, Laurence Page (Sheri), Mary Ellen Wilson (Chad), Gilbert Page (Lisa), Carey McDavid Price (L.M.), Lauren Amanda McDavid, Matthew Campbell, Nicole Jolee McDavid; great-grandchildren, Robert Page, Madeline Page, Cameron Wilson, Ella Wilson, Jack Wilson and Beau Wilson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of Donor Hotline 1-800-555-9140 or University Avenue Church of Christ 1903 University Avenue, Austin, Texas 78705. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue with Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Knobbs Springs Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary