RUBIO, Lorenzo Palacios Lorenzo Palacios Rubio passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 82. Lorenzo was married to his loving wife and best friend Manuela Gutierrez Rubio for 55 years, and passed away peacefully at his home in Round Rock, Texas, with his family at his side. Lorenzo was born in McNeil, Texas on September 3, 1937 to parents Amado Loa Rubio and Guadalupe Palacios Rubio. Lorenzo had nine brothers and sisters, and is survived by his wife Manuela, children Debbie Davis, John Rubio and Sonia Belinda Rubio. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Justin Davis, Aaliyah Davis, Diego Hieb, Gibson Hieb, and his brother Mack Rubio. Lorenzo proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960, and after completing boot camp in San Diego, California, he served aboard the USS Princeton (CV-37) and the USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31). Lorenzo salutes all U.S. military members and veterans that place service before self. After leaving the military, Lorenzo wanted to work for himself, and opened his first grocery store in 1962 at 704 Rubio Avenue in Round Rock. In 1968, inspired by the activism of Martin Luther King Jr. and wanting to provide public service and help advance civil rights in the community, Lorenzo was elected as a Round Rock City Councilmember where he served alongside distinguished gentlemen such as Mayor Dale Hester and Councilmember Garfield McConico. Lorenzo drew inspiration from other civic-minded members of the community such as Joe Amaro, who was instrumental in helping to integrate the local public schools, Isaac Lopez, who was president of the Round Rock School Board, and Jesse Hernandez, a dedicated advocate for local veterans. In 1969, Lorenzo moved his business, Rubio's Grocery, to 107 West Main Street in downtown Round Rock, where he continued in the grocery business until 1996, with his partner and brother Mack Rubio. Lorenzo would like to graciously thank all of his customers in the community, many of whom he considered friends, for frequenting his store and allowing the business to thrive for many decades, and also thank the employees who helped the business run smoothly. He also thanks Traditions Health for hospice care. Finally, Lorenzo and his family would like to thank the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the quality health care he has received over the years. Due to these isolated times services will be private. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and ask you leave condolences for Lorenzo Rubio on his online site at www.beckchapels.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2020