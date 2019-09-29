Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Jasik Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Jasik Gregory Obituary
GREGORY, Lorraine Jasik Lorraine Jasik Gregory passed away on August 26th at the age of 86 in Austin, Texas. Lorraine was born in Friendship, Texas to Angela Netardus Jasik and William Jasik and was one of five children. After high school, she moved to San Antonio and began her long career as a secretary. She married LeRoy Gregory, Jr. in 1953. Together they lived in Memphis, TN and Lufkin, TX where they raised two daughters, Cindy and Lisa. LeRoy passed away in 1995. Lorraine then retired to Georgetown, TX. to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Lorraine worked hard all of her life. She was a valued employee who could always be counted on. Her bosses inevitably relied on her organizational skills, commitment to a job well done, and endless energy. She was a devoted wife and mother, an excellent grandmother and was loved by all for her energetic personality. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with friends and family, bowling, traveling and dancing with her devoted companion of 22 years, Del Bangert of Lexington, TX. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Gregory and Lisa Gregory Terrill and their spouses, Steve Wiggins and Paul Terrill. She was blessed to have three grandchildren, Matt, Anna Claire, and George Terrill. The family would like to thank Brookdale at Northwest Hills and Brookdale Hospice for the loving care that they gave Lorraine. A memorial service will be held on October 5th at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Brookdale Hospice or Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now