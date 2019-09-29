|
GREGORY, Lorraine Jasik Lorraine Jasik Gregory passed away on August 26th at the age of 86 in Austin, Texas. Lorraine was born in Friendship, Texas to Angela Netardus Jasik and William Jasik and was one of five children. After high school, she moved to San Antonio and began her long career as a secretary. She married LeRoy Gregory, Jr. in 1953. Together they lived in Memphis, TN and Lufkin, TX where they raised two daughters, Cindy and Lisa. LeRoy passed away in 1995. Lorraine then retired to Georgetown, TX. to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Lorraine worked hard all of her life. She was a valued employee who could always be counted on. Her bosses inevitably relied on her organizational skills, commitment to a job well done, and endless energy. She was a devoted wife and mother, an excellent grandmother and was loved by all for her energetic personality. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with friends and family, bowling, traveling and dancing with her devoted companion of 22 years, Del Bangert of Lexington, TX. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Gregory and Lisa Gregory Terrill and their spouses, Steve Wiggins and Paul Terrill. She was blessed to have three grandchildren, Matt, Anna Claire, and George Terrill. The family would like to thank Brookdale at Northwest Hills and Brookdale Hospice for the loving care that they gave Lorraine. A memorial service will be held on October 5th at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Brookdale Hospice or Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019