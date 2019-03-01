Home

Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 335-1155
Lorraine Adair
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorraine Marie Adair


Lorraine Marie Adair Obituary
ADAIR, Lorraine Marie Lorraine Marie Adair went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home in Cedar Park, Texas. She was born on December 16, 1937 in South River, New Jersey, the daughter of Frank & Jenny Florek. She met the love of her life, Bill Adair, at a Valentine's dance in high school. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bill, daughter Dian Adair of Dallas, daughter Jackie Freeman, her husband John Freeman and granddaughter Christina Freeman, all of Austin, and sister Joan Jablonowski of Florida. Lorraine had many interests. She enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and canasta with her closest friends at Balcones Country Club. Bill and Lorraine loved dancing at the many Club events. Lorraine was a talented artist and painted many beautiful landscapes. She enjoyed cooking holiday meals for her family, especially the traditional Polish Christmas Eve meal (Wigilia). She was also a very talented seamstress and interior decorator. Most of all Lorraine was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and we will miss her dearly. Memorial Services will be held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills located at 9700 Anderson Mill Road Austin Texas 78750 on March 4, 2019 at 10 am. Fond memories or expressions of sympathy for the Adair family may be left at www.cookwaldenchapelofhehills.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2019
