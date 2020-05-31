DRYDEN, Lou October 24, 1942-May 1, 2020 Lou loved a good argument! Highly intelligent, prolific reader, crossword expert, great conversationalist, she had razor-sharp wit. She lost her final argument, succumbing to the disease she denied for two years. Lou's uncomplaining tenacity, grace and humor astonished her doctors, family and friends all over the world. Marie Louise Dryden died peacefully at home with her son Andrew, his partner Amy and friend Jo Ann at her side. She is survived by her grandchildren Avery, Opal and River, her greatest joys. Lou has close family in South Africa: Father David, brother; Ann, sister; niece Sasha; and nephew Fraser. Family in the UK are sister Jan and nephews Owain and Gareth. There are many cousins and lifelong friends in several continents. Lou became second mother to Kirsten and Greg, children of her friend, Jean Drysdale when she suddenly passed away. Born and educated in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lou immigrated first to England and then Texas in 1973. She worked with Cliff Drysdale at the Lakeway World of Tennis and for a time in Dallas for Lamar Hunt and Al G. Hill, Jr. at World Championship Ten- nis. From "Reverend Roy" Spence, Co-founder, GSD&M "Do you know what I loved about my Lu Lu. Everything. She embraced the spirit of Freedom and Responsibility that is at the heart of the GSD&M culture of high perfor- mance. We will all miss her? Bloody Hell, yes, we will. God Speed and Love you so- Lou Dryden." Lou lived thriftily; drove a small car; shopped in second-hand stores; and used her cre- ativity to make her South Austin home of 30 years beautiful. Her neighbors will miss her cheery banter as she made her daily walks. For years Lou delivered Meals on Wheels, forging friendships with homebound seniors who loved her long chats. Deep thanks to Dr. Richard Helmer for his care, kindness and humor. She loved him and the proficient, friendly staff at Texas Oncology. Lou required help at home and Robin was her most trusted and competent caregiver. Lou Dryden lived life on her own terms. She saw the Divine in each person and em- braced the sanctity of community. She will be missed by family, friends and col- leagues. As was her wish, a "big party" will be held when we can come together and celebrate her life.



