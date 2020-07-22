JENDRUSCH JR., Louis B. Louis Benedict Jendrusch, Jr. passed away on July 20 at the age of 96. He was a longtime resident of Round Rock prior to moving to Fort Worth in 2015. Lou retired from Texas Instruments as a Designing Draftsman after a long career in Dallas and Austin. A rosary will be on Thursday July 23, 7:00 p.m. at Beck's Funeral Home Austin/Rock. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. William Catholic Church on Friday July 24 at 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. A full obituary is available online at https://www.beckchapels.com/round-rock-funeral-home
.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 22, 2020.