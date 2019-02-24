UMLAUF, Louis Christian Louis Christian Umlauf 1944 - 2019 Our beloved Louis left this earth on February 13, 2019 at 74 years of age. He was born in Austin, Texas to Angeline and Charles Umlauf. Throughout his life Louis was dedicated to a spiritual path known as "Sant Mat" and his spiritual teacher in India. Louis attended the University of Texas at Austin and received an MSW in Social Work, worked at St. David's Hospital and later as a Hospice Care Social Worker. Louis was co-owner and operator of the Juice Factory, Louis was also a Reflexologist and masseuse. Louis helped care for his mother in her later years and was manager of the Umlauf Family Partnership. He was also a pioneering volunteer and Board President at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum. In his last years he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease for which he was cared for in Wimberly Texas. Louis was predeceased by his parents and his son, Jonathan. He is survived by: wife Tina Elaine Avlakeotes; step-children - Sonya Avlakeotes and Jeff Herdrich; siblings - Karl, Madelon, Lynn, Arthur, and Thomas Umlauf, nieces and nephews - Stuart, Kurt, Carla, Ian, Simon, and Shane Umlauf. Louis will be dearly missed. A private memorial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum in Austin, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary