A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deliverance Temple COGIC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Temple COGIC
Austin, TX
View Map
Louis David Barnett


1956 - 2019
Louis David Barnett Obituary
BARNETT, Louis David Louis David Barnett, 62, of Killeen, TX, died Tuesday, August 13th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 23, 1956, a son of the late Georgia (Brown) and L.D. Barnett. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Patricia Joyce (Wells) Barnett. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, September 7th at Deliverance Temple COGIC in Austin, TX with Supt. Limmie Collins officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to Deliverance Temple COGIC 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 6th. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Barnett family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
